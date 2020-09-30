Why Bundy brand was recognised in statewide campaign

A BUNDABERG business known for producing premium flavours with local ingredients has been crowned a champion in a statewide campaign that celebrates Queensland growers.

Crowned as number 14 in Queensland’s #eatqld campaign, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has been acknowledged as one the state’s best for using locally grown ingredients and encouraging the community to support the agricultural industry.

Son-in-law of founder Cliff Fleming and CEO John McLean said it highlighted the importance of quality produce and demonstrated the Bundaberg region remained one of the best food bowl destinations in Australia.

“Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is very proud of their ginger beer that uses a unique brewing process that extracts an unsurpassed depth and complexity of flavour from local ingredients,” Mr McLean said.

“We planted our first ginger crop in 2004 to ensure we always had a constant supply of the best quality ginger, Queensland Gold, which we regard as the best type of ginger to optimise the taste profile of our ginger beer.

“Using local ingredients has underpinned our company’s growth and expansion into international markets and as a #eatqld Champion, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks now has another way to highlight Queensland’s wonderful produce industry.”

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks founder Cliff Fleming with bottle of the iconic brand’s ginger beer.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said Bundaberg Brewed Drinks was renowned for their history of creating premium craft-brewed drinks since the family owned business started in 1968.

“Over that time, the Flemings have continually evolved and adapted their business to meet numerous challenges and grow their reputation for delivering premium beverages including Australia’s number one ginger beer,” Mr Furner said.

“Their ‘Brewed to Be Better’ promise is reflected in the fact that their products are exported to more than 60 countries around the world including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Singapore and are served on QANTAS flights.

“The Flemings live the #eatqld mantra by proudly sourcing local product whenever they can and even growing some of their own.”

While most sectors had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minister said the agriculture industry was continuing to play a key role in the state’s economic recovery.

“Our produce is second to none. We are urging everybody to explore Queensland-grown food and when you do, we ask that you take a photograph and share it online using the hashtag #eatqld,” Mr Furner said.

“By eating Queensland-produced meat, seafood, fruit, nuts and veggies you support everybody that brings that food to your table.”