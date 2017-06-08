22°
Why Bundaberg gets the pick of the strawberry crop

Eliza Goetze
| 8th Jun 2017 6:26 PM
HOW SWEET IT IS: Strawberry picker Amanda Hambergh with her latest haul at Ambrosia Plantations at Meadowvale.
HOW SWEET IT IS: Strawberry picker Amanda Hambergh with her latest haul at Ambrosia Plantations at Meadowvale. Eliza Goetze

AS THE weather cools down, fruit lovers should know what that means.

For the next five months, it's strawberry time.

Just a couple of months ago Debbie Meiers was planting runners in the rain on her Meadowvale and Calavos properties, under the name Ambrosia Plantation.

In the wake of another Debbie - the ex-Tropical Cyclone - it was a touch-and-go start to the season for many growers across the region, with seedlings delayed due to wild weather in Stanthorpe.

But as the plump red fruit blossom on their 85,000-odd plants, Mrs Meiers was confident they could make up for it.

"Well and truly,” she said.

"The varieties look like they're flowering with continuous supply coming through.”

She and husband Mike are trialling new varieties and returning with of the Ambrosia trademarks, the rubygem, distinguished by its dark red, soft flesh and sweet flavour.

They are harder to find in big city fruit shops compared with the more popular festival and camerosa varieties.

Not all strawberries are equal. "Oils ain't oils,” Mrs Meiers laughed.

PICK OF THE BUNCH: Vicky McLaren harvests strawberries at Ambrosia Plantation.
PICK OF THE BUNCH: Vicky McLaren harvests strawberries at Ambrosia Plantation. Eliza Goetze

Sweetness is the trend, according to Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Bree Grima.

"For quite some time they were getting bigger and bigger, but now they seem to be getting smaller and sweeter.”

The rubygems are a softer fruit, Mrs Meiers said.

"They keep well, but they may not transport as well.

"When all the varieties come through the agents (in capital cities) say 'Well, we're not sure if we really want the rubies.'

"And we say: 'Well, we know they really eat well.'”

CREAM OF THE CROP: Strawberry grower Debbie Meiers with her produce at Ambrosia Plantation.
CREAM OF THE CROP: Strawberry grower Debbie Meiers with her produce at Ambrosia Plantation. Eliza Goetze

The city slickers' loss is a win for Bundy locals who get the bulk of the sweet rubygems at shops including Bee Mart and Fresh Fields, as well as Bargara Berries, the Meiers' shopfront on Hughes Rd.

"We sell about 70% of our berries locally.”

That's not to say Ambrosia strawberries don't get around.

"We had a phone call at 10 o'clock one Saturday night,” Mrs Meiers recalled.

"It was a bloke from Echuca who said: 'We've just had dinner and your strawberries were the best we've ever had'.”

THE RED STUFF: Strawberries at Ambrosia Plantation.
THE RED STUFF: Strawberries at Ambrosia Plantation. Eliza Goetze

Queensland produces about 60 million punnets and year and, while the Sunshine Coast is a more traditional growing area, Bundy is giving it a run for its money.

At Ambrosia the Meiers are also giving the parisian kiss a go. The exotically named variety - growing along other colourful names like red rhapsody - will be on the shelf at the Bargara Berries shop as well as their stall at Shalom Markets.

Some will be whole punnets, others mixed in with the rubygems - "it depends”, Mrs Meiers said, "but we will let our customers know when they're getting that variety so we can get feedback.”

Across town, the likes of Tinaberries, SSS Strawberries and Luscious Fruits have also got their berries on to shelves.

And Bundy strawberries will also be headed to State Parliament next week for the Bundaberg Region Promotion Night, where politicians will get to sample the region's best produce.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ambrosia plantation bargara berries food fruit strawberries strawberry

