Why Bundaberg drivers are filling up for cheap

Bundy drivers are getting fuel cheaper than many other regions.

WIDE Bay drivers have cause to celebrate, with Maryborough and Bundaberg named as some of the cheapest places in Queensland to fill the tank last month, according to the RACQ.

The club's February 2020 Fuel Price Report found Maryborough was the cheapest regional centre with an average ULP price of 135.4 cents per litre (cpl) and Bundaberg was the third cheapest location at 136.2cpl.

RACQ spokesperson Vivien O'Connor said the average price of unleaded in February dropped by 5cpl in Maryborough and 1.9cpl in Bundaberg compared to January.

"The good news for drivers in these areas, is that we see a high level of competition between the retailers, which helps keep those prices low," Ms O'Connor said.

"We also saw oil prices fall substantially in February as a result of Coronavirus, which had a flow on effect to the bowser here in regional Queensland and we expect these prices to fall even further in coming weeks."

Ms O'Connor said regardless of the town or city they lived in, drivers should shop around for the best deal.

"Wherever you are in Queensland make sure you spend a moment before you jump in the car looking at apps or websites, like RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder, to find out the cheapest price in your area," she said.

"If you live in the Wide Bay region and are travelling to one of these towns, consider whether it's better to fill up at home or once you reach your destination."