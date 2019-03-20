Why Britain needs to hand back Northern Ireland counties

THE votes in the House of Commons in Britain to reject Theresa May's proposals for an orderly withdrawal from the European Union leaves Britain in a political dilemma.

The problem is there is significant risk that Britain, in leaving the EU, will end up with a "hard border" with the Republic of Ireland as Ireland is a member nation of the EU.

Britain signed the Good Friday Agreement with the Irish Government in 1998, which included a multi-party agreement involving most of Northern Ireland's political parties including Sinn Fein under the leadership of Gerry Adams.

The agreement stipulated that there would not be a hard border between the Irish republic and Northern Ireland, which comprises six counties that are a part of the United Kingdom.

Many people who live in Northern Ireland work in the Irish republic and many people living in the republic work in Northern Ireland.

The Good Friday Agreement ended hostilities and facilitated the decommissioning of paramilitary groups, including the Provisional Irish Republican Army and commentators believe that returning to a hard border could reignite the violence that ceased with the Good Friday Agreement.

In 1569 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, the Desmond Rebellion took place.

Brian Courtice Brian Cassidy

This was followed by further invasion of Ireland by the British between 1641 and 1649.

The Irish were massacred across their country.

The massacres of men, women and children at places like Drogheda and Wexford started a pattern that continued until the partition of the island of Ireland.

During these times 1641 to 1656 more than 500,000 Irish people died as a result of war and famine brought on, in part, by the British confiscating land and crops.

Fifty-thousand Irish were sent as slaves to the Caribbean and North American colonies.

Soldiers who served in the British army were allowed allotments of land confiscated from the Irish.

Further confiscation of land occurred in 1691.

Many historians would argue Queen Victoria showed little concern for the starving people of Ireland and she was given the title of the Famine Queen by many.

Persecution of the Irish continued and rebellions were led by Theobold Wolfe Tone in 1798 and Robert Emmet in 1803, both of whom would die as a result of their involvement in uprisings against the British.

Many Irish rebels were transported in chains to the Australian colonies as convicts.

In the 1840s a potato blight brought on famine in Ireland.

Over four years, one million Irish men, women and children perished and a further one million emigrated, mainly to north America, and also to Australia.

During the famine, food was exported from Ireland by the English landlords.

Many historians would argue Queen Victoria showed little concern for the starving people of Ireland and she was given the title of the Famine Queen by many.

Following the Easter Rising of 1916, Britain finally signed a peace deal with Michael Collins in 1921, however the treaty meant that the northern six counties would remain a part of the United Kingdom.

That partition led to decades of violence in Ireland, particularly in the north.

Britain is now paying the price for over 370 years of involvement in another country.

Only last week it was announced that only one soldier would face prosecution for the murder of a number of the 13 unarmed men and women in Derry in 1972, a massacre that would be remembered as Bloody Sunday.

For 47 years the British authorities dismissed this atrocity and their involvement in it. The solution for Britain to part ways with the EU in an orderly fashion that will prevent a potential return to hostilities in Northern Ireland is the same solution that has existed for 378 years.

Britain should hand back the six counties of Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland.

There has never been a sound justification for Britain being in Ireland and there never will.

While some people in the North may salute the Union Jack, many Irish people regard it as the butcher's apron.

Brian Courtice was a former Member for Hinkler