Why big fig tree was removed from Bundy CBD

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson was saddened to see the old fig tree on Maryborough St, near Buss Park, removed recently.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson was saddened to see the old fig tree on Maryborough St, near Buss Park, removed recently.

A change in the Bundaberg CBD streetscape hasn't gone unnoticed by some residents after a large established fig tree was removed from Maryborough St last week.

A spokesperson for Bundaberg Regional Council said the tree was unhealthy and had been monitored by council's arborists for two years, who had make several attempts to restore its health.

"These (attempts) included installing a dedicated watering system around the base of the tree, planting ground covers to improve soil health, application of liquid organic fertilisers and installing aerial root protection," the spokesperson said.

"Several dead branches of the tree had been removed to reduce the immediate danger to vehicles and pedestrians.

"The final decision to remove the tree was made following a report from an independent consulting arborist. The report concluded that the fig tree was hazardous and recommended removal at the earliest opportunity."

The spokesperson said it was believed the tree was planted in the 1930s and unlike nearby trees it was not listed on the Queensland or local heritage register.

Council will replant a suitable tree species in its place.

Bundaberg Landcare president Mike Johnson was among those saddened to see the old tree's demise.

Mr Johnson conducted his own arborist report finding a combination of extreme stress from drought and the cutting of the tree's roots "contributed significantly to the tree's decline".

"The combination of these two factors has resulted in defoliation of the canopy, and although it is impossible to tell with the tree now cut down, this possibly introduced some disease to the weakened tree and this may have been a contributing factor to it's ill health," he said.

Mr Johnson said like any tree the large fig trees needed a large amount of water to keep them healthy.

"A lot of trees are stressing because of the drought," he said.

"A lot of trees, while struggling with drought, grow with an underground stream which provides them with a good supply of water.

"These trees need more than just a trickle … between 2000 and 4000 litres a month."

More stories

New trees thriving despite little rainfall

Landcare opposes council plan to chop down healthy trees

Locals dig deep to ensure a green future