Why Bargara needs a high-rise precinct: Developer

BARGARA VISION: Bill Moorhead would love to see a rezoning of a section of Bargara. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A PROMINENT Bundaberg developer wants to see a quality high-rise precinct developed at Bargara.

Bill Moorhead yesterday said it was his personal belief that a section of the coastal strip could transform the suburb and provide a boost for the whole region.

"I have no financial or personal interest in this project, I have not even met the developer,” Mr Moorhead said.

"If I had my way I think that the whole city block from Kacy's corner to the roundabout to the south and back to See St should be seen as the CBD of Bargara.

"That is where the intensive commercial development should go. It is absolutely perfect for that purpose.”

He encouraged people to look at the application for a proposed nine-storey development at the area, set to go before council this month.

"I am not sure that people who object to this great project have actually looked at the detail.

"The nine-level component only takes up 17 per cent of the 6000sqm footprint ... less than a quarter.

"The seven-level section only takes up 18 per cent and only 66 per cent of the site will have any above-ground structures on it.

"The fantastic local Bargara architect, Tomas O'Malley, always designs great looking buildings and this will be no exception.

"The bottom and top levels will be brand new job-creating commercial areas whilst the middle sections will comprise of 10 three-level penthouses with underground carparking. It will be brilliant.

"Personally, I would prefer a great looking nine-level building in that location than an ugly five-level one.

"If the developer was forced to scale down, I suspect the whole project would not be viable. In that instance, it would seem probable that a for sale sign would go upon the land and nothing happen as is often the case in our region unfortunately.”