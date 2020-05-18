Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The internet has allowed dangerous and unfounded theories about coronavirus, including the creation of a vaccine, to run wild. Picture: iStock
The internet has allowed dangerous and unfounded theories about coronavirus, including the creation of a vaccine, to run wild. Picture: iStock
News

Why Australia might miss out on vaccine

by Gavin Fernando and Stephanie Bedo
18th May 2020 5:53 PM

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly has warned he can't "rule out" the threat of "vaccine nationalism" once a COVID-19 vaccine was created.

Mr Kelly said it was possible that the country that ultimately develops a coronavirus vaccine might hold out on the rest of the world, at least initially.

He told reporters that unfortunately, "the history of these types of things" showed nations tended to hoard vaccines at first.

 

coronaviruspromo

 

"CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) was set up exactly for that purpose - to really encourage a global, collaborative effort for dealing with pandemics, and particularly and specifically in relation to vaccine development," he said.

"So I hope they will be successful, and I know that CEPI has, indeed, provided funds to, I believe, nine different vaccine candidates. One of them is here in Australia. And part of the contract for those funds is that there will not be a nationalist approach, and whatever is discovered will be made available for the whole of the world.

"Look, I can't rule it out, of course, but what I have seen is an enormous global effort."

Australia has recorded a total 7056 cases of COVID-19, with 3076 in New South Wales, 1567 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory. There are currently just 7060 active Australian COVID-19 cases, while the death toll stands at 99.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid home of former MP

        premium_icon Police raid home of former MP

        News TASMANIA Police officers have raided the home of Senator Jacqui Lambie’s former chief-of-staff Rob Messenger.

        Rifle club locked and loaded to open range

        premium_icon Rifle club locked and loaded to open range

        Shooting Biggenden Rifle Club is looking down the barrel of starting their weekly shoots...

        The mystery of how cricket’s association was formed

        premium_icon The mystery of how cricket’s association was formed

        Sport It’s one of the oldest sports in the region but has new information changed when it...

        Police appeal for witnesses after Kinkuna rollover

        premium_icon Police appeal for witnesses after Kinkuna rollover

        News Police are asking anybody with information about a vehicle rollover on Sunday to...