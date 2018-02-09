Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Why asking your table to dim the lights is almost a thing

Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example:
Everything you see here is connected, meaning you can ask the chair, pot plant, fridge and more to activate other devices in the house. For example: "Hey, Bixby. Turn the airconditioner to 14 degrees" could be said to the coffee table. Georja Ryan
Georja Ryan
by

IF ASKING your flower vase to turn down the air-conditioning or your coffee table to switch off the light feels like something only your drunk uncle would do, then it's time to give him some more credit - he's onto something.

While still in concept stage, the idea of smart technology being built into your furniture isn't just a crazy idea as Samsung works with partners and manufacturers to make it a reality.

With Bixby, Samsung's voice-assistant, asking your bar stool to turn on the washing machine while you laze on the couch binge-watching your favourite show (which you could have asked the flower pot to turn on), could be just around the corner.

"Hey, Bixby. Turn the lights off." Georja Ryan

Head of home appliances for Samsung Australia Jeremy Senior said it was just another way the tech giant was working towards making the entire home connected.

"You'll be able to activate devices from anywhere in the house," he said.

"It's all about making things simple for people."

An entire mock living space was on display at the Rome Samsung Southeast Asia and Oceania Forum 2018 showing every piece of furniture or appliance with capability to activate other devices. And all it takes is a little: "hey, Bixby".

While Mr Senior couldn't put a number on just how far this technology was away, he confirmed Samsung was "working with homewares manufacturers to build this technology into new products".

News Corp Journalist Georja Ryan travelled to the forum as a guest of Samsung.

Topics:  samsung smart technology technology

News Corp Australia
Fisherman lands $4000 fine

Fisherman lands $4000 fine

THE master of a recreational fishing vessel has been fined $4000 for illegal fishing activities inside a no-take green zone near Lady Elliot Island.

$680,000 pay day for pair hurt in car crash five years ago

Kerry and Shane Mandrek, with daughter Jessica, stand beside their smashed car. The family has received a $680,000 compensation judgment.

'I heard someone screaming and I realised it was me'

12-year-old boy a victim of hit-and-run crash

CHILD HIT: Emergency services have been called to a crash near the Barolin and Heaps Sts intersection after a child was struck by a car.

Boy taken to hospital

Father-of-nine who spat on police had history of violence

IN COURT: Zane Scells was jailed for spitting on police.

The spit ... was directed towards the police officer with intent

Local Partners