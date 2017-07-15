Why are our coastal homes being snapped up?

HOT PROPERTY: More and more people are snapping up homes along the Bargara coastline.

IF YOU think you've noticed a lot of sold signs at properties along the Bargara coast, it's not your imagination.

It seems interstate retirees are moving here in their droves, snapping up homes for far less than what they'd pay for the equivalent home in Brisbane, Gold Coast and New South Wales.

Coastline Realty owner Emma Bauer said the Bargara housing market had been bubbling along nicely since Christmas as eager buyers looked for a change in lifestyle.

"Things are definitely moving on the front there at Bargara,” Ms Bauer said.

"We haven't seen it slow down at all.

"House-wise there has been limited stock on the market.

"People are realising they may miss out and are acting on it.”

Recent Census data revealed Bargara was our most populated suburb with 7485 residents, as well as a median weekly rent of $300.

Ms Bauer said the positive news regarding recent developments at the Port of Bundaberg and Stockland Bundaberg helped sway people to make the bold move to call the Bundaberg region home.

"We definitely use that information to our advantage,” she said.

"Because when people are looking to move to coastal towns they are looking at other places, so we use it as a point of difference.”

Ms Bauer said the migration north was not limited to Bargara but other coastal areas along the Bundaberg coast.

"Burnett Heads has a had a spotlight on it recently.

"People that want a quieter lifestyle are looking at Coral Cove, Woodgate and Elliott Heads.”