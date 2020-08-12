Why aged care workers deserve more respect

It was nice to see trays of cakes, burritos and other goodies being taken to the doctors and nursing staff at the hospital.

However, it seems nursing home nurses were forgotten.

Most of them probably shop at those stores, too.

It appears that some in the community think that our fully-trained, registered nurses at nursing homes have only done a short course in bottom wiping.

As though taking care of the aged doesn’t require any expertise or have any value.

Nursing homes need fully trained nurses as well as hospitals.

Every day they deal with life and death situations. I have been told that when a nursing home nurse is asked at what hospital does she work, the dismissive reply is usually “oh, so you aren’t a proper nurse then”. How disrespectful.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, aged care nurses have been copping a lot of bad publicity whipped up by TV media.

Nursing staff have been abused because they have had to obey strict rules according to home regulations.

Nursing homes have always gone into lockdown when there has been a disease outbreak.

Usually, families and visitors have been understanding and obeyed the rules without any drama.

They knew it was done to protect their loved ones.

TV media should not judge all nursing homes by the badly run ones they show on their programs.

There are good and bad nurses at hospitals, too. Who wants to hear about all the kind, dedicated nurses who have put up with so much abuse?

Congratulations to the NewsMail for their Meilene nursing home story. How refreshing to read a lovely positive story regarding aged care. They have highlighted the better side of nursing homes.

Family members put their loved ones into nursing homes because they can no longer manage their care.

Then some keep abusing and trying to tell the nurses how to do their job.

Penalties exist for people who spit on or do other abuses to paramedics, police or other health workers.

No one seems to know that nursing home nurses are also spat on, bitten, scratched, almost choked and punched all the while trying to administer daily treatments or showers.

I am writing this because I think someone should have spoken up in defence of these nurses who do wonderful work and seem to accept all the criticism heaped on them in silence.

It is surprising they haven’t all tossed it in, but they are dedicated and just get on with the job.

Finally, nursing home nurses are also the target of idiots who seem to think putting broken glass and boards of nails behind their car wheels is a lot of fun.

Betty Lowis, Kepnock