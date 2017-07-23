Why a new hospital is important and what Level 5 means

There are calls for all sides of politics to join the fight for a new hospital in Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey is calling on the community and all political parties to cast aside any differences and unite in a concerted push to get Bundaberg a new level 5 hospital.

The voices are getting louder as an ageing and growing Bundaberg population places increasing pressure on our health sector.

"Wide Bay is the largest population mass outside of south-east Queensland," Cr Dempsey said.

"It's just been recognised as one of the most disadvantaged regions in Australia. We need major infrastructure projects."

Cr Dempsey wants residents to make a noise and make it clear.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson said replacing the current Bundaberg Hospital was based on an expected 45% increase in Bundaberg's population out to 2031, asset condition and functionality, and access issues at the current site during flood events.

"What I can tell you is that the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service has identified Bundaberg Hospital replacement as its fourth highest priority for the HHS in the 2016 total asset management plan," she said.

"I have been advocating for the health needs of Bundaberg residents, which includes ongoing discussions with the Health Minister."

Health Minister Cameron Dick said the State Government had a track record of delivering for the entire Wide Bay community.

"We continue to liaise with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service about service demand and the capital requirements of the region," he said.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said it was simply "our turn".

"The other major provincial areas have had their upgrades," he said. "We need to keep the conversation about level 5 on the agenda. The plans need to start now so in 10 years' time a new hospital can be a reality."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said while the Queensland public health system was operated by the state, he had had discussions with local stakeholders, including doctors, patients and local representatives.

"I have not been advised of any plan by the State Government to build a new hospital in Bundaberg, however I will always put my shoulder to the wheel to fight for new infrastructure."

An economic boom

A new level 5 hospital would be a fantastic outcome for the Bundaberg region, says Business Bundaberg economic consultant Neil McPhillips.

"Economically, construction of any major facility is a great boon to the community, as long as the funding is provided to actually deliver sufficient services to the economy," Mr McPhillips said.

He said there would be short-term economic gain from major construction activity.

He said a new hospital would dramatically shift our socio-economic status.

"It would create higher-paying jobs," he said.

What levels mean

Clinical services are categorised into six capability levels, with Level 1 managing the least complex patients and Level 6 managing the most complex patients.

Queensland Health said it was a complex system but the general rule was each service level built on the previous one.

For instance, a service nominated as having

Level 6 capability should have all the capabilities

of clinical services up to Level 5 plus additional capabilities.

Level 4, the level of Bundaberg Hospital, provides moderate-risk inpatient and ambulatory care services.

A Level 4 hospital also:

Has medical staff on site 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and an intensive care unit (which may be combined with a cardiac care unit) with related support services.

May need to transfer a patient to a Level 5 facility if higher level or more complicated care is required.

Offers some specialist diagnostic services.

Has a university affiliation including an education, teaching and research commitment.

A Level 5 hospital would include all the above and manage all but the most highly complex patients

and procedures.

It would also act as referral service for all but the most complex service needs, which may mean highly complex, high-risk patients require transfer

or referral to a Level 6 service.

It has strong university affiliations and major teaching with some research commitments in both local and multi-centre research.