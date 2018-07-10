Menu
GENEROUS DONOR: David Lindsay has made a major contribution to the Summerland House Farm expansion.
GENEROUS DONOR: David Lindsay has made a major contribution to the Summerland House Farm expansion.
Why a Ballina man gave $400,000 to local organisation

Samantha Poate
by
10th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
BALLINA resident David Lindsay could have bought a house, a Ferrari, or even a plane or yacht.

But the 60-year-old paraplegic chose not to fill his own life with these lavish, indulgent trimmings.

Instead, he chose to help countless others gain the skills and jobs they need to transform their own lives.

Mr Lindsay has donated $400,000 of his life savings to the future expansion of Summerland House Farm at Alstonville, a project which will deliver 30 new jobs for locals.

Thanks to this incredible contribution, the organisation now has a total of $6 million for the expansion and will begin a powerful new chapter.

"When I found out what a difference this was going to make, 30 jobs for people with disabilities, it's an investment," Mr Lindsay said.

"I don't think of it as giving things away, I think of investing in someone's future and it's a lovely thing to do."

Prior to this significant investment, Mr Lindsay had been donating $5000 a month to Summerland House Farm.

But when he found out about the funding application for the $6 million expansion, Mr Lindsay decided to sell some shares and donate a lump sum for the project.

"I'm getting to the latter end of my life in the 60s and you start to think well what sort of legacy can I leave behind," he said.

"It's a wonderful thing, to give someone with a disability a job ... when they get a chance to join the mainstream they are just the best workers you can find."

Mr Lindsay has been visiting Summerland House Farm for more than 10 years.

"The difference this place makes to the locals is huge and the efforts staff and management put in here is just phenomenal," he said.

"They don't just sit around and wait for things to happen, they go out and look for things and try and find bigger and better ways to do things."

