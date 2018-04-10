Why a 135-year-old Bundy newspaper is basically Facebook

PIECE OF HISTORY: A one penny stamp sits on an 1883 edition of the Wide Bay and Burnett Times that had been posted to England and is now back in Bundaberg after being bought online.

PUBLICLY slamming partners? Check. Threatening to sue? Check. Looking for someone to buy something you're selling? Check.

It all sounds a bit like the darkest corners of Facebook, but rewind 135 years and it's clear the only difference between social media then and now is the mode of delivery.

A September 3, 1883 edition of the Wide Bay and Burnett News recently surfaced for sale on Ebay, making its way from England back to the region after being posted to a James Langdon in Cornwall all those years ago.

The publication covered the whole of the Wide Bay including Bundaberg, Gayndah and Mt Perry and makes for some curious reading.

The paper is devoid of the big front page headline we'd expect to see today and features a lot more advertising plus a "wall" of public notices and thoughts.

While John T Annear just wanted someone to buy his 1000 casks of cement, others had more personal issues to air.

Robert C Hawkinds was less than happy with his wife, and let the community know it.

"All persons are hereby cautioned against giving credit to my wife, Anne Hawkins, who has deserted her infant children without cause," he wrote.

RS Reeve was less than happy that someone had taken his watch.

"The person who removed a silver watch from my house during the sale yesterday is notified that unless the watch is immediately returned, proceedings will be instituted, the person being known".

Another anonymous message simply reads: "All accounts owning to the estate of John Gilmore must be paid to Ernest Hunter... without further delay, or they will be sued without further notice".

John M Lachlan simply said: "I hearby caution anyone from removing or injuring any of the premises situation at Broom's Creek, on the road to Gayndah, lately in the occupation of Mr John Cane, the same being my property".

Of course there were the kind-hearted thank yous as well.

"I beg to return my hearty thanks to my friends who so promptly came to assist in putting out the fire on my premises on Thursday evening last" wrote R Merlehan.

Robert C Hawkins posted a message saying all accounts owing to Mrs Hawkins of the Station Hotel at Tiaro must be paid to him.

"She cannot deal with the land or premises in any way without my personal presence and signature or transact any business whatsoever in her own name," he said.

Other snippets in the paper include news on experiments being carried out on new phones in England using mahogany veneer.

And of course just like social media today, there were myriad ads for lotions and potions whether they were eucalyptus tablets or hops.