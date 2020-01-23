Why the 2020 council election will bring a shake-up

Bundaberg council will see an influx of new councillors in March.

THE local council elections, to be held on Saturday, March 28, should see some new blood injected into the Bundaberg Regional Council chambers.

The local council, since amalgamation, has faced a great deal of new local opportunities but also some interesting hurdles.

Although the election has not yet officially been announced, the 2020 election may just prove to be a very interesting shake-up.

Fortunately a number of very accomplished, community-minded and well spoken women of integrity are joining the race.

The likes of Tanya McLoughlin, Helen Blackburn, Tracey McPhee and Kelly Woods will prove a formidable force.

With so much local interest in each candidate's policies, sitting councillors and candidates will have to work harder than ever before to win the vote in each division.

It important that the candidates receive attention and detailed scrutiny because local issues matter and these candidates will be responsible for a significant proportion of our public services.

The outcome of this election will play out on your local doorstep, whether it relates to reinvigoration of local businesses, local development project or fixing that niggling pothole down the street it should shape voter intentions.

It is important to know who we are voting for and what policies we are voting for.

Far from the usual boring versions of "keep rates low" it will be interesting in the coming weeks to see some positive engagement and information about each candidate's true priorities.

Edwina Rowan is a Bundaberg solicitor and chair of Edon Place women's domestic violence service.