Who's trading this weekend?

IF YOU need to pick up a couple of last minute goodies, we've got you covered. Here's a list of some of the stores trading over the Easter weekend.

Supermarkets

Foodworks

Easter Thursday: 6.30am-9pm

Good Friday: 6.30am-9pm

Easter Saturday: 6.30am-9pm

Easter Sunday: 6.30am-9pm

Easter Monday: 6.30am-9pm

IGA Woongarra St

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-8pm

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Woolworths Bargara

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Sunday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Coles Hinkler

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 8.30-5.30pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-6pm

Easter Monday: 8.30-5.30pm

Woolworths Hinker

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Sunday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

IGA Northway Plaza

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Sunday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Easter Monday: 8.30am-5.30pm

Service Staions

BP on Mt Perry Rd

Good Friday: 5am-10pm

Easter Saturday: 5am-10pm

Easter Sunday: 5am-10pm

Easter Monday: 5am-10pm

Caltex Cental

Good Friday: Open 24 hours

Easter Saturday: Open 24 hours

Easter Sunday: Open 24 hours

Easter Monday: Open 24 hours

Seafood

Grunske's By The River

Good Friday: 8am-8pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-8pm

Easter Monday: 8am-4pm

Red Shed Seafood

Good Friday: 8am-5.30pm

Easter Saturday: 9am-2pm

Easter Sunday: Open

Easter Monday: 8am-5.30pm

Bottleos

Dan Murphy's

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am-9pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-7pm

Easter Monday: 9am-7pm

First Choice Liquor

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: 9am-9pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-8pm

Easter Monday: 9am-8pm

Pharmacies

Priceline

Good Friday: 8am-1pm

Easter Saturday: 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-8pm

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Chemist Warehouse

Good Friday: 8am-6pm

Easter Saturday: 7.30am-8pm

Easter Sunday: 8am-8pm

Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Friendly Society Pharmacy

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Saturday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed

Easter Monday: Closed

Medical

Friendlies afterhours

Good Friday: 9am-3pm

Easter Saturday: 9am-3pm

Easter Sunday: 9am-3pm

Easter Monday: 9am-3pm

Riverfeast

Good Friday: Closed

Easter Sunday: Closed