Who's to say a pokies proposal isn't romantic?

Isn't real life what marriage is all about?

THE nation lit up brighter than a Las Vegas jackpot at reports that a couple had their proposal in a pub's gaming lounge.

Photos of an unknown origin, re-posted online by the Club Hotel, showed a man pop the question while his parter sat at the pokies and online reaction was a mix of horror and heart-warming sentiments.

If this proposal was for real then who is to judge?

Do we know if the man in the photos had been planning to propose at another time but decided to ask his lady because she was having a bad day?

Or if he invited her back to the place they met just to ask her?

There are myriad scenarios and there's no one size fits all when it comes to romance and anyway, how very Australian is it to propose marriage at the local pub!

A marriage proposal can be as glossy and rom-com-tacular as ever and still not represent a real, happy relationship.

Life isn't a glossy magazine cover at the best of times.

