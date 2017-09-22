28°
Who's got the cutest pet of them all?

Emma Reid
THE hunt is on for Bundaberg's cutest puppy and kitten as Petbarn launches their search for the Puppy and Kitten of the Year.

Wide Bay-Burnett locals can nominate their four-legged friend in the search for the country's most adorable fur babies, Petbarn is aiming to help pet parents celebrate the achievement of raising healthy puppy and kitten family members.

At 63%, Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world with 5.7 million of Australia's 9.2 million households home to a pet. It's clear that Australians are avid pet lovers, but owning a puppy or kitten is not just about having a pet, it means introducing a new member to the family, teaching them the household rules and keeping them safe and healthy.

Petbarn Bundaberg's Wendy Herbert knows how much people love their pets and says there will be plenty of entries.

"A new puppy or kitten is like a new family member and just like the rest of the family, you want to ensure they stay healthy, safe and happy. Raising a young pet is not always easy, but the benefit of spending time training and providing the care they need during the first 18 months will be a well-behaved cat or dog for years to come,” she said.

By entering an adorable photo of your puppy or kitten on the Petbarn Facebook page, Wide Bay-Burnett locals and their pets will be in the running to win the grand prize, a $1000 Petbarn voucher. One puppy and one kitten will be crowned as the winners if they receive the highest number of votes across Australia. In addition Petbarn will choose two more major prize winners and there will be runners up in each state and territory.

For more information phone 3084 6001.

