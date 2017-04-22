Who's been given a thumbs up today?

John Scarbrow thumbs up to the Centacare backyard maintenance boys who do a magnificent job. April 4 they trimmed a very stubborn hedge. It was their 17th job of the day. Great, cheerful lads. Cheers boys!

Angela Sbrizzi Last evening I purchased a few packets of prawn crackers to take to the Friendlies Hospital from the Reject Shop at Hinkler Central. On mentioning this to the lass she said "what a wonderful thoughtful person you are” upon which she immediately emptied a full box of Maltesers into my shopping bag and asked if I would also distribute these to the patients. What a wonderful tremendous act this lass has done. I congratulate her with all my heart. Hopefully The Friendlies will acknowledge this gesture to the Reject Shop.

Veronica Daniels Thumbs up to the wonderful young man at the Hungry Jacks drive through. His cheery outgoing manner was a pleasure to order from!

Fiona Merrin Thumbs up to the lovely family who was called to rescue the injured bat at the children's playground at the botanical gardens. The care you showed was lovely. Hope he recovers well.

Lyn & John Williams Thumbs up to Trevor and Wade at Betta Bundaberg when they went over and beyond in their service to make sure we had the correct appliance to suit our needs. Thanks boys, and we will be back.

Helen Huth Big thumbs up to Bruce and the gang at Hansens auto. Always service with a smile.