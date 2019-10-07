Menu
ARRESTED: Mundubbera police issued a whopping $1467 in on-the-spot fines after an alcohol-related incident on Saturday night.
Crime

Whopping fine for drunken behaviour in Mundubbera

Alex Treacy
by
7th Oct 2019 11:17 AM

MUNDUBBERA police have slugged a 24-year-old Mundubbera man with a whopping $1467 in on-the-spot fines after he failed to leave licensed premises and contravened a police direction at the weekend.

"We don't muck around," Senior Constable Robbie Yarrow said.

The man was arrested and spent "a few hours" in the watch-house," Snr Const Yarrow said.

The incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, about 12.35am, Snr Const Yarrow intercepted a 21-year-old Binjour male on Charles St in Mundubbera who returned a positive roadside breath analysis.

He will face Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 1.

