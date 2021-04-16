WHOPPING BOOST: New fast food store serves up 50 local jobs

The new Hungry Jack's store in Bundaberg East opened in late February, creating close to 50 new jobs for the region.

The grills have fired up and the team at Bundaberg’s newest Hungry Jack’s restaurant are ready to take your order.

The popular burger chain opened its third Bundaberg restaurant in late February creating more than 50 job opportunities for locals.

An application for the burger chain’s third Bundaberg site was first lodged in August 2019.

Located on Bargara Rd the new restaurant features a dual drive-thru and a Jack’s Cafe.

A development application was lodged for the Hungry Jack’s store in 2019.



Hungry Jack’s Chief Marketing Office, Scott Baird said the company was thrilled to open another store in the Bundaberg area.

“The new Bundaberg East store is an exciting addition to the Hungry Jack’s family, and a demonstration of the future of Hungry Jack’s stores,” he said.

“The new restaurant has all the classic burgers including the famous flame grilled Whopper, along with new menu items such as the popular Big Jack and barista made coffee from Jack’s Cafe”.

As well as the new store, the original Hungry Jack’s restaurant on Takalvan St has recently undergone renovations.

The Bundaberg East Hungry Jack’s store during construction.



It’s the second fast food chain to open in East Bundaberg in recent years with KFC opening in 2019, and other chains showing interest in the region.

In the past, the NewsMail has reported American-based fast food chain Taco Bell showing interest in the Bundaberg.

Past polls have also revealed readers are also keen to see global coffee chain Starbucks open.

The NewsMail has approached both Taco Bell and Starbucks for an update on stores potentially opening in the Bundaberg region.

The Bundaberg East Hungry Jack’s restaurant is open for takeaway and drive-thru early to late Sunday to Thursday and all-day Friday and Saturday.

