Whopping big divide between retailers' fuel prices

NEW data released yesterday reveals that prices for petrol vary significantly by retailer, with Coles Express the most expensive on average across the five main capital cities, and Woolworths and independents generally the cheapest, meaning consumers who switch brands can save.

The ACCC's in-depth petrol report details annual average retail petrol prices throughout 2017 and identifies the highest and lowest priced major retailers in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The difference in prices on average across retailers ranged from 9.5 cents per litre recorded in Sydney to 3.6 cents per litre in Melbourne in 2017.

"Our analysis of petrol prices shows the range between major retailers with the highest average price and lowest average price varied across each city considerably,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.

"Independent chains were the lowest priced in each of the five major cities and Woolworths was generally below the market average price in most cities. Average prices at Coles Express were the highest in all five cities, and average prices at retail sites where BP and Caltex head office sets the retail price were generally above the market average price.

"The majority of consumers tend to go to the same petrol station every time they fill up. This research shows it might be time to consider which station to fill up at,” Mr Sims said.

The report also examined the difference between average prices in 2017 with those in 2007.

It found the range between major retailers charging the highest average price and those charging the lowest average price had increased significantly since 2007.

The average prices of BP-branded retail sites were above the market average price in all five cities in 2007 and 2017.

The average price of Caltex-branded sites were above the market average in the majority of the five cities in the two periods.

"What this analysis tells us is the decision about which retailer to buy petrol from is even more important in 2017 than it was in 2007. Retailers' prices are not the same, they price differently and have different strategies to get you to fill up with them,” Mr Sims said.

The Queensland Government recently announced it would begin a two-year trial that requires fuel retailers to collate and publish their latest prices online.