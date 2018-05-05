Whopper of a fine for illegal fish haul

A TOWNSVILLE commercial fisher has been hit with a $7500 fine over an illegal haul of seafood caught in Bundaberg waters.

Glenn John Watson did not appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week but the matter was dealt with in his absence.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin found Watson guilty of four counts of failing to comply with an information requirement, two counts of unlawfully possessing a regulated fish, two counts of contravening a condition of an authority and one count of failing to comply with a regulated waters declaration.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers boarded a vessel Watson was the skipper of at the Bundaberg Port on May 23 last year.

On board, they found a stash of seafood that should never have been taken: 5.2kg of scallop meat caught during a scallop ban, 17 undersized mackerel, a non-permitted species, and three undersized smooth bugs.

The scallop meat was kept in two domestic freezers rather than with the rest of Watson's commercial catch.

Fishers cannot take or be in possession of scallops in the regulated waters between May 1 and October 31 each year during spawning.

Also, last year, the Queensland Government closed six scallop replenishment areas between Yeppoon and Hervey Bay after it was found stocks had fallen to as low as 6 per cent of 1977 levels.

Watson also told QBFP officers that his deckhand had measured the bugs under his supervision and he intended to sell them commercially.

The skipper had also illegally failed to complete his Commercial Fishing Logbook since May 19 - four days.

Ms Merrin said the offences were serious as they placed the sustainability of fish stocks at risk and the sentence needed to act as a deterrent to others committing such offences.

She fined Watson $7500, ordered he pay $86.40 costs and ordered the seafood be forfeited.

She did not record a conviction, as requested by the QBFP inspector who appeared in court.

After the sentencing, a QBFP spokesman said decisions to request no conviction be recorded was generally based on several factors including previous offence history, the seriousness of offending and co-operation with investigating officers.