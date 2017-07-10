Whoops - state chips in with $5.3m, not $7.3m

BIG MONEY: State Development Minister Anthony Lynham with Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Mayor Jack Dempsey at the Bundaberg Airport following the funding announcement last week.

MAJOR improvements to the Bundaberg Aviation and Aerospace Precinct and Burnett Heads town centre are set for take-off following a State Government funding announcement of $5.3 million last week.

A statement released by the government last Thursday contained a typo saying they would allocate $5.3m to the Burnett Heads streetscape update.

The real figure is $3.3m

Despite the mistake, the council says it is still good news for the region

The funding, provided under the State Government's Building Our Regions program, has allocated $3.3 million to the Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment and $2 million to the Aviation Precinct upgrade.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham announced the funding during a brief visit to Bundaberg on Friday.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said the funding, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the council, would drive a scope of works to provide further economic stimulus to the region and deliver outcomes that encompass a major community benefit.

"This is close to $11 million that will be injected into the regional economy over the next 12 months,” Cr Dempsey said.

"The Burnett Heads Town Centre Redevelopment dove-tails perfectly with the development that is taking place around the Port of Bundaberg and the council, in consultation with the local community, believes this project will further energise the Burnett Heads area.

"The work, valued at almost $7 million, will involve redesign of Zunker St, the township's main street, to incorporate smart city technology within a broad streetscape makeover.

"Critical sewerage infrastructure is also in the design to facilitate commercial and residential growth.

"Long term the project is expected to support a population increase of 2667 and have the potential to service 1832 new dwellings and create a further 20,550sqm of commercial floor space.”

Cr Dempsey said planning t was quite advanced and work was expected to start by the end of the year and be finished in the current financial year.

Turning to the $2 million announced for the Aviation and Aerospace Precinct, Cr Dempsey said the funds would facilitate Stage 3 of the Aviation Precinct which involved development of a further eight allotments at the airport.

"Additionally, two runway extensions will also be constructed which will enable the future development of a proposed Emergency Services Aeromedical Precinct to cater to the Royal Flying Doctor Service and LifeFlight.”

Cr Dempsey said consultancy estimates have placed the number of full-time sustainable jobs to be created through both projects at 332.