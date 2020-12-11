Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WHOOPS: Car smashes into Cairns service station

by Chris Calcino, Peter Carruthers and Toby Vue
11th Dec 2020 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAR has smashed into a service station building in Cairns with paramedics and police at the scene trying to work out what went wrong.

An emergency call came in about 2.50pm saying a vehicle had smashed into the doors of the United service station on Cairns Rd in Gordonvale.

 

 

A police spokesman confirmed damage had been caused to the front of the servo.

Officers remain at the scene but no arrest has been made.

Paramedics and police on scene after a car smashed into the United service station on Cairns St at Gordonvale. PICTURE: TOBY VUE
Paramedics and police on scene after a car smashed into the United service station on Cairns St at Gordonvale. PICTURE: TOBY VUE

Paramedics are also at the scene to assess the driver who was out of the vehicle.

It is understood nobody was seriously injured but the building has endured significant damage.

Cheryl Campbell, whose son Paul Campbell owned the building, said the damage could be fixed.

"My son rang me and said there had been an accident and asked me to check on it to make sure everything and everyone is okay.

"Make sure to secure the doors and that everything's secured for the tenants tonight.

"It's unfortunate but the damage is repairable and nobody's injured, that's the main thing."

 

 

 

Originally published as WHOOPS: Car smashes into Cairns service station

More Stories

car crash service station

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Drink drivers front up to our courts

        News Here are some of those who have appeared at Bundaberg, Childers and Gayndah recently.

        Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        Premium Content Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        News Blame game has now begun over how the fire could’ve been prevented,

        Childers Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Childers Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Childers Magistrates Court

        New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        Premium Content New boutique setting big trends for tiny people

        News Inspired by online trends a loving aunty has started her business offering...