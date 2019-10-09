Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning.
The front of the house has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out this morning. Eden Boyd
News

‘Whole garage on fire’: Fireys rush to house blaze

Ashley Carter
Eden Boyd
9th Oct 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to reports of a garage fire at a Sippy Downs home this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said five crews were called to the University Way home just after 7am.

A witness who drove past the fire told the Daily the "whole garage was on fire".

A driver who saw the fire said the
A driver who saw the fire said the "whole garage was on fire". Contributed

Paramedics were also called to the scene, but said no patients required treatment at this stage.

The QFES spokeswoman said the front of the house was "well-alight", but firefighters had the blaze contained by about 7.35am.

editors picks fire garagae fire house fire queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services sippy downs
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Barnes on why he refuses to detail sister city decision

    premium_icon Barnes on why he refuses to detail sister city decision

    News DAYS after resigning from the Sister Cities Advisory Committee, councillor Greg Barnes has explained why he’s not prepared to disclose further details.

    Festival noises irritate local residents

    premium_icon Festival noises irritate local residents

    News ELLIOTT HEADS residents have complained that they were not consulted about the...

    Why regional kids are moving to the cities

    premium_icon Why regional kids are moving to the cities

    News THE automation of jobs could force young people to move from regions to cities for...

    MPs respond to Turnbull’s energy critique

    premium_icon MPs respond to Turnbull’s energy critique

    News THE Burnett MP said that a changing climate was not an excuse to do nothing.