LEADERSHIP TEAM: Isis District State High School 2018 captains Jack Morris, Tracey Hoffmann, Brooke Fitz-Gibbon and Michael Bagnall
News

Whole child major focus at Isis High

by Chris Gill, Isis District State High School Principal
26th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

THIS year an exciting whole-school well-being program has been implemented at Isis.

It's designed to support students to tackle contemporary issues such as building resilience and grit, dealing with bullying, managing relationships, social media, positivity and developing personal organisational skills.

This program complements the existing work we do in partnering with our community to create a safe, healthy and supportive learning environment which allows students to realise their potential whilst enjoying high quality educational facilities.

Isis High maintains its strong tradition of academic excellence, highlighted by achieving outstanding results in NAPLAN testing and Senior School performance, which ensures students are well prepared for the exciting opportunities that await them beyond school.

To further prepare our students we offer a range of STEM initiatives utilising a range of technology, including drones and robotics, focussing on the development of critical skills such as problem solving and team work.

