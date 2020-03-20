Who wins Bundy’s prestigious cricket medal?

Norths Nathan Van Eekeren plays the ball square of the wicket. He is one of the contenders for the Don Tallon medal tonight.

CRICKET: The Bundaberg Cricket Association will tonight hand out it’s most prestigious honour, the Don Tallon medal.

The medal is awarded to the best player in Division 1 competition during the past season and is named for Bundy cricketer Don Tallon, who represented Australia in Test cricket. He played 21 Tests for Australian including the 1948 Invincibles tour of England.

We list five candidates who will be in contention in one of the closest votes in years.

1. NATHAN VAN

EEKEREN (NORTHS)

Why he will win?

Took the second most wickets combined in all competitions, the Rum City Intra Cup and the Division 1 premiership with 34 wickets.

He was one of the best bowlers all year and won some games on his own with his bowling and batting.

Why he won’t win?

Didn’t make as many runs as others in contention but his season will put him right in the hunt.

2. ARDEN LANKOWSKI (PAST HIGHS)

Why he will win?

Took the most wickets in the two day competition, with 20, and is the only player to be in the top five in the most runs and most wickets in the top competitions this year.

He was in the top five in runs in the Intra Cup.

Why he won’t win?

Did not take enough wickets in the Rum City Intra Cup but his Division 1 premiership form could be enough.

3. CHRIS DUFF (THE WAVES)

Why he will win?

Took the most wickets in all competitions with 38 and was also man of the match in the most important game of the season, the Division 1 premiership final.

He also scored a century during the two-day season.

Why he won’t?

Didn’t score enough runs in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup, finishing 20th on the list.

But that might not matter based on his other feats.

4. MATT JACKSON (BROTHERS)

Why he will win it?

The most consistent player in the Bundy competition this season.

He was in the top ten of batting and bowling lists in each of the two competitions and was the only player to do it.

He also made a century in two-day cricket.

Why he won’t?

Consistency is good but did it win enough votes during the season or impress enough to win it?

Jackson has had a stellar year and would be one of the youngest ever to win it.

5. JARROD LAYCOCK (BROTHERS)

Why he will win it?

Made the most runs in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and the Division 1 premiership combined with over 500.

Why he won’t?

Didn’t dominate with the bat like some others this year.

No centuries this season but some solid half centuries helped the team towards three finals and a grand final win.

But will it be enough to claim the medal?