Who will impress in the Spring Cup?

Danny Moran holds the trophy aloft for the Pythons last year. Will he lift it again early next year?

UNION: It’s a new season of the Spring Cup and there is a sense this season could be one of the best.

The Fraser Coast Mariners return to the competition for the first time since 2010 and the competition has a new premier in the Bundaberg Pythons. So what will happen this year?

Today I look into the crystal ball and predict who will win the minor premiership and make the finals.

1. FRASER COAST MARINERS

THE recruitment of the Island Breeze Rugby Plus boys is why I have the Mariners at the top.

The side has played in tougher competition previously, on the Sunshine Coast, and have added the Pacific Island boys to the team.

Don’t be surprised if they play well in the opening few weeks and set the standard before Bundy sides slowly catch up to them.

2. BUNDABERG WEST BARBARIANS

I REALLY like the way the Barbarians have prepared for the new season.

The side has got in some talented recruits and brought in experienced league coach in Andrew Filo as he transitions to union competition.

The Barbarians have always produced a team inside the top three but never quite made the final or won it.

I expect the team at the minimum to be one of the best teams from Bundaberg.

3. TURTLES BROTHERS

YOU never write off the Turtles Brothers.

And while I expect the side will take some time to adjust, with the loss of players, see page 65, I expect them to be there come finals. But with the way the other sides have recruited I feel the side will fall short of the top two.

4. BUNDABERG PYTHONS

THE club admits it has been tough to attract sponsors and get players signing up.

Despite their coach Danny Moran saying that 80 per cent of their players have remained at the team I just wonder if the squad is big enough to challenge others.

The Pythons might get better towards finals but the start might cost them a chance to win the minor premiership.

But the side is every chance of going back to back.

5. THE WAVES FALCONS

IT’S fantastic to see The Waves Falcons back for this year but I’m not sure how competitive the side can be.

The Falcons has struggled in recent years to make finals and have had seasons where there have been no wins at all.

Finals might be a stretch too far.