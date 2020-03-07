Who will finish where in the Wide Bay Premier League

FOOTBALL: Welcome to another season and another chance to assess how each team is going ahead of the new Wide Bay Premier League season.

Last year the preview predicted two of the four finalists with another two proving the predictions wrong.

So the aim this year is to predict all four and hopefully all 10.

Before the predictions start, just a quick disclaimer.

Last year’s preview did attract some attention from clubs that weren’t particularly happy with where I put them.

Every team that enters the Wide Bay Premier League has my respect and deserve plenty of praise for giving it a red hot crack.

This preview isn’t intended to bash clubs or tell them that they are doing things wrong.

All clubs strive to be the top and this is my guide as to who I think will do that.

I’ll get some wrong, and that’s fine, this preview is purely a conversation starter to get people talking about who will finish where.

My opinion of who I think will finish top or bottom will not interfere with the coverage that happens throughout the year.

All teams, if they are able to be contacted regularly, will get ample time in the paper and online.

Now that it is done, on to the preview, which will predict who will finish where at the end of the regular season.

1. The Waves (finish last year – 2nd)

Coach – John Brillante

Captain – Callum Hillier

Key ins – Alec Rohdmann (BAV)

Key outs – Not given

Callum Hillier threads the ball through Bingera’s defences last year.

Thoughts: The Waves were the ultimate bridesmaid last year, falling to Bingera in each of the titles on offer during the year, minus the FFA Cup.

In some respects the side should have won at least one.

A year is a long time in football and with the experience of last year and the application from coach John Brillante, who I regard as one of the best coaches in the league, the side should improve with its youth and other players

That improvement will be enough to get to the top.

2. Bingera (finish last year – 1st)

Coach – Andrew Donnison

Captain – Daniel Watson

Key ins – Luke Smith

Key outs – Simon Rehbein, Karl Zimmerlie

Stripeys Daniel Watson holds the silverware aloft after winning the Wide Bay Premier League Grand Final.

Thoughts – It’s very hard for any team to win three titles in a row in any sport. But if one team can do it, it is Bingera. The side maintains most of the players that got the job done and are very tough to beat on their day.

My only concern, with an ageing squad, is being consistent for the whole season, so that’s why The Waves are on top.

But the team can win the title.

3. United Park Eagles (finish last year – 3rd)

Coach – Scott Bretag

Captain – Jake Davis

Key ins – Not available

Key outs – Not available

FFA Cup – United Park Eagles (Black) v Wide Bay Buccaneers (Red) – Jake Davis.

Thoughts – The side took the competition by storm in 2019 and almost made its first ever grand final in the Wide Bay Premier League with a win over The Waves.

The Eagles have maintained most of their squad from last year and I expect further improvement as the team progresses more.

The team finished last year eight points behind the minor premiers.

That gap will close even further to create a genuine top three fight for the premiership.

But the side will fall just short for mine to be inside the top two.

4. Granville (finish last year – 8th)

Coach: Michael Johnson

Captain: Scott Thomsen

Key ins: Not available

Key outs: Not available

Bradley Gordon from KSS Jets and Scott Thomsen from Granville toss the coin.

Thoughts: Bear with me on this one, yes it is a bit of a surprise.

Every year one Fraser Coast side makes it and every year one new name comes to the fore to play finals.

Think the KSS Jets last year and Bargara in 2018.

Granville can be that team.

I’ve heard the side has recruited very well and has a squad capable of pulling a surprise of two.

Will it be good enough for top four, well time will tell but I’m predicting them to be the major surprise in a fourth spot battle between about four teams.

5. KSS Jets (finish last year – 4th)

Coach: Phil Rimmer

Captain: Not yet named

Key ins: Steve Rankin (Buccaneers), Ollie Post (Wales),

Key outs: Liam Previtera (Victoria), Matt Capello and Matt Burke (Brisbane Easts NPL)

Soccer – Wide Bay Buccaneers (red & blue) v Capalaba Bulldogs. Buccaneers Steven Rankine.

Thoughts: Fair play to the Jets last year with the way they played.

They absolutely surprised me and fully deserved to be the best from the Fraser Coast.

Can they repeat it in 2020?

I’m leaning towards no.

The loss of Previtera and Capello are massive blows to their midfield and both must be replaced well to counter the losses.

And I’m not sold it’s going to happen.

The side will be in the hunt but ultimately fall short of back-to-back finals appearances.

6. Brothers Aston Villa (finish last year – 6th)

Coach: Glen Sparozvich

Captain: Jaryd Bennier

Key ins: Cory Holzberger, James Stromqvist, Nick Chatfield

Key outs: Alec Rohdmann (The Waves), Josh McInnes

Brothers Aston Villa’s Jaryd Bennier with the ball with Sam Meyer close behind.

Thoughts: If Brothers Aston Villa had the depth as their disposal then I would have said Bundy would lock out all finals spots.

But the fact the side doesn’t worries me.

Last year the team got punished for not having that and if it happens again the quality of other sides will punish that.

I’m confident the team at their best will be good enough beat multiple teams.

But I’m not confident the best team will get on the park enough, which is the worry.

7. Sunbury (finish last year – 5th)

Coach: Dave Chapman

Captain: Anthony Mollee

Key ins: Focusing on blooding junior players into the senior ranks

Key outs: Sam Smith (break from the game), Brad Mitchell (break from the game)

Anthony Mollee was Allan Luck Memorial Award recipient. Pictured with David Chapman, Life Member and President.

Thoughts: The team will once again rely on Anthony Mollee to make sure the side is in contention for finals.

If he gets loads of goals then Sunbury can cause a shock or two.

But with a focus on juniors, I’m not confident the talent on the park around him can get enough wins for a top four.

Sunbury will be tough to beat at home, which will keep them in the hunt.

8. Bargara FC (finish last year – did not play)

Coach: Kyle Townsend

Captain: Not available

Key ins: Kyle Townsend

Key outs: Not available as club is new

The Waves' Corey Leggett tries to beat Bargara defender Kyle Townsend during their Triple M Division 1 Cup match.

Thoughts: Bargara FC have already admitted this is a year to blood juniors and bring the team slowly and steadily to the top.

The team will have some success but will also be taught a couple of lessons along the way.

But full credit to the club for giving the chance the players to shine at the top level.

Hopefully there is light at the end of the tunnel, which has happened before with a finals appearance in 2018.

9. Diggers (finish last year – did not play)

Coach: Tony Bray

Captain: Not available

Key ins: Not available

Key outs: Not available

Diggers player Seth Day competes for the ball during last year's Wide Bay League 2 season.

Thoughts: In the same mould as Bargara with a focus on youth and pushing through the top.

Let’s not forget though that this team won the minor premiership in the Wide Bay League 2 last year so the side will be no pushovers.

But after losing a couple of those players it will be tough.

Diggers will win a couple of games and start building nicely for a further push in 2021.

10. Doon Villa (finish last year – 7th)

Coach: Dan Rapps

Captain: Joel Shilletto – Played with club for 19 years

Key ins: Alex Mellor (West), Joshua Limbrick (KSS Jets)

Key outs: Tom and Brett Einam, Matthew Nowitzke, Sam Kirk, Jeremy Bates.

Doon Villas Joel Shilleto and United Park Eagles Lynton Seary compete for possession of the ball.

Thoughts: Full credit to Doon Villa for playing after the side by some accounts were almost out of the competition entirely before playing.

The focus will be on youth and pushing them through.

And it will be a tough year.

Hopefully there is a result or two that helps the team to rebuild into the future and maintain their spot in the league.