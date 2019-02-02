Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The debate rages on about who was at fault.
The debate rages on about who was at fault.
News

Who was in the wrong here?

1st Feb 2019 3:40 PM | Updated: 2nd Feb 2019 10:06 AM

THERE'S a heated debate going on over at the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page after a video showing a crash between a truck and a car was posted.

The footage, taken from the inside of a car, shows the both the car and truck travelling onto a ram to the Anzac Bridge in Sydney.

As the car veers into the left lane to attempt to move past the truck, the truck breaks and swerves into the car.

WATCH THE VIDEO 

The robust debate saw both sides of the story, with some saying they would have tried to get around the truck too, but others called out the car driver for having no patience.

"Being so impatient could have cost him his life," wrote one commenter, with another describing him as a "fast and the furious wanna be".

Another social media user, who still squarely laid blame at the truck, questioned exactly why the car driver pulled the manoeuvre when there clearly wasn't enough room.

What do you think?

car dashcam dash cam owners australia editors picks truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Exclusive: Regional Deal wishlist for Bundaberg

    premium_icon Exclusive: Regional Deal wishlist for Bundaberg

    News A LONG list of priorities, including a high-speed fibre network and aquatic centre, has been identified for the Hinkler Regional Deal.

    Cheeky Instagram message has Manu loving Bundy barbecues

    premium_icon Cheeky Instagram message has Manu loving Bundy barbecues

    Celebrity Feildel has posted photos on Instagram with his Yagoona pit.

    OUR WORKING NIGHTMARE: Young employees missing out on $28m

    premium_icon OUR WORKING NIGHTMARE: Young employees missing out on $28m

    Politics New report highlights importance of getting Bundy economy firing

    Man groped sleeping mum and attempted to assault girl, 12

    premium_icon Man groped sleeping mum and attempted to assault girl, 12

    Crime Keanu Broome groped the woman after trying to assault her daughter