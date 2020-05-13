Who was the best team this decade? Bay 2016 or Wests 2013

Salter Oval has seen plenty of games this decade, but which team is the best? Picture: Brian Cassidy

LEAGUE: The Fraser Coast enters the competition as the NewsMail looks for the best Bundaberg Rugby League team this decade.

The NewsMail is looking for the best team this decade and we are at the quarter-final stage.

The four contests will decide the semis and then finalists.

The first contest involve Hervey Bay who won the title in 2016 and the 2013 Wests side that won the premiership.

2016 Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay Seagulls celebrate their Bundaberg Rugby League grand final win over The Waves Tigers. Photo: Matt McInerney

How it happened:

Hervey Bay ended 15 years of heartbreak with a 20-12 win over The Waves.

It didn’t look good at the start with the Tigers racing to a 12-0 lead over the Seagulls but the minor premiers came back with a vengeance.

Twenty unanswered points gave them their first title since 2001 and their 19th straight win.

Seagulls half Clinton Horne was made a difference with Seagulls front rower Tyson Woodman getting the man of the match award.

Why is it the best:

The Hervey Bay Seagulls lost one game all season and won the minor premiership and the premiership overall.

It could have been an unbeaten season if Jake Carl didn’t kick a field goal in round one.

The side didn’t lose for the rest of the season in what was one of the most impressive seasons of the decade.

Why it isn’t:

Not many sides did what Hervey Bay did in 2016.

But one on the list did end the season unbeaten, which is the only blemish to the season for the club.

2013 Wests

2013 WINNERS: Wests sing their song after taking out the Grand Final Trophy at Salters Oval.

How it happened:

Wests captured their first title since 2006 by beating Brothers 30-12 to end their three year title run.

Wests dominated the contest, racing to a 16-0 lead before surviving the onslaught from Brothers as they tried to come back.

Joe Turaga scored a double for Wests with captain Brent Kuskey leading a side to a title again.

He played in four grand finals for Brothers in the previous five years before adding another one with Wests in 2013.

The side also bounce back from wooden spooners in 2012 to claiming the title in 2013.

Why is it the best:

It’s the ultimate fairy tale, going from wooden spooners to premiership winners.

Wests did that and also defeated the side that had dominated the competition in previous years.

If you were going to write a movie with the perfect script for one of the teams this decade, this would be it.

Why it isn’t the best:

Wests didn’t win the minor premiership and couldn’t beat Brothers during the regular season.

It did win when it counted but there were other teams better during the decade in the regular season.