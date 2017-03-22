Who runs the world?

SEVERAL local girls have been selected to participate in the STEM Girl Power camp in Brisbane this week.

The STEM program is dedicated to encouraging Year 10 girls to consider careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Keziah Mitchell from Gin Gin, Kasey Chandler from Bundaberg State High School, Georgia Haupt from Bundaberg North State High School, Keely Brunjes from Kepnock State High School, Kirsty Taylor from Gayndah and Skye Ward from Mundubbera went to Brisbane yesterday for the first day of the camp.

While there, they will be able to expand their knowledge in fields of interest and meet other like-minded individuals.

When the students come home from the camp on Saturday, they will return as STEM Ambassadors for the school and the region.

The students told the NewsMail they thought this was a fantastic opportunity to develop their skills and expand their interest in their desired fields.

"I'm interested in law and marine biology,” Miss Chandler said.

"I like being able to get a topic and then research and investigate it in depth.”

Miss Haupt said she was interested in being a pathologist, and was looking forward to learning about women in science and to gain inspiration from their stories and experiences.

Miss Brunjes said she wasn't sure what she wanted to do yet, but it was going to be something science and maths orientated.

Miss Mitchell said she would like to study botany, while Miss Taylor said she would like to study health fitness.

Miss Ward said she wants to study veterinary science.

Students will meet STEM ambassadors, go into a laboratory undertaking SPARQ-ed Cell and Molecular Biological experiments and more.

For more information on STEM, go to www.education.qld.

gov.au/stem.