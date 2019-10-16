Who remains the team to beat in cricket?

Brothers player Luke Solano plays the ball to the on side.

CRICKET:The Rum City Foods Intra Cup might be only two games into the season but it didn’t stop teams from rising and falling in the power rankings.

We rank the six sides after round two.

1. Brothers (1st last week)

The side remains unbeaten in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup and had a comfortable win over Maryborough on Saturday.

When you have two of your best players out and can still have players contributing with both bat and ball you know you are doing well.

Deserves to be at the top.

2. Past Highs (6th last week)

What a stunning transformation from Past Highs from week one to week two.

The side was smashed by Brothers and was able to then bounce back and beat The Waves, the defending premiers, in a stellar performance.

Past Highs was able to recover well from a poor start and a batting collapse to get on top.

The side has the ingredients to do well but it must have its leaders, like Arden Lankowski, leading from the front each week to succeed.

3. Hervey Bay (3rd last week)

Didn’t play this week but is one of only two unbeaten teams in the competition.

The true test comes this Saturday when it takes on fellow unbeaten side Brothers at Salter Oval.

4. The Waves (2nd last week)

If you take away Ryan Norton’s 149 from week one the side has scored just 173 runs from two innings in the competition at an average of 86.5.

That’s not good enough to win games of cricket.

The Waves coach Luke Owen said the side needed to lift in batting ahead of its next contest.

He’s right, it could be the difference between them being contenders and not making the finals.

5. Norths (4th last week)

Probably not a true reflection of the side but it is hard to move them up the rankings when the side doesn’t play a game.

One of only two sides not to win this season and will be eager to play on Saturday after three weeks off.

6. Maryborough (5th last week)

The side was unlucky in week one but Brothers outclassed them in week two.

Maryborough did well to prevent Brothers from reaching 300 in their innings, restricting them to 241, but couldn’t get close in reply.

The hard games keep coming as well with the defending premiers, The Waves, coming to play them on the Fraser Coast this week.