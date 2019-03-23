Menu
RUGBY LEAGUE: Brothers' Jake Carl with the ball against Hervey Bay.
Sport

Who leads the BRL with the most points?

Shane Jones
by
23rd Mar 2019 2:06 PM
LEAGUE: The months of hard slog for Bundaberg and Fraser Coast's best league players is about to be over with the new season starting next week.

But before it starts, let's look back at the movers and shakers in the competition for the men during the past few years.

The NewsMail will be looking at the top five in a couple of areas ahead of the season start on March 30.

Here is the first list, which is the top five point scorers over the past four years.

The points are accumulated based on regular season matches from the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 season.

1. Clinton Horne - 549 points

The Waves half and former Hervey Bay Seagull is the only player to score 80 points or more in all four seasons.

His importance to both teams was highlighted by the success both clubs have had during that time.

He won three minor premierships with Hervey Bay in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and won the premiership with the Seagulls in 2015.

Horne won last year's title with The Waves and will continue with the side this year who are one of the favourites for the title.

Clinton Horne leads the way in the BRL.
2. Jake Carl - 393 points

The former Past Brothers fullback makes it on to the list despite missing two full seasons in the competition.

The player was a freak and is missed in the competition.

His score of 238 in 2015 is a record in these past four years and might not be beaten for a long time.

3. Billy Stefaniuk - 338

The Waves winger is the only player on the list to make it based on tries scored and not his kicking.

Similar to Horne, his presence in the side for Hervey Bay from 2015 to 2017 and for The Waves last year has led to plenty of success.

Waves winger Billy Stefaniuk. Bundaberg Rugby League grand final: Wallaroos v Waves Tigers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
He might be on another list before the season starts.

4. James Prichard - 308

Last year's player of the year has been improving every year in his point scoring after taking over the kicking duties at the Western Suburbs Panthers.

He scored more than 100 points in the past two seasons, including 134 last year.

Rugby League - Barry Denduck Snr Memorial Game. Barry Denduck Snr Memorial Team v West Panthers (red). James Prichard.
Prichard might be on his way to scoring 150 plus this season.

5. Jack Horder - 272

The Wallaroos hooker scored just 10 points last year but his two seasons before that was good enough to make the list.

Might not be kicking much this season but he is vital to the Roos chances of winning the grand final this year.

Wallaroos captain Jack Horder enters the field. Bundaberg Rugby League grand final: Wallaroos v Past Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.
