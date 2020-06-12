Who is sporting the fastest haircut in the NRL?

JAI ARROW: Do haircuts impact player performance in the NRL? (Picture: Dave Hunt)

AFTER a prolonged NRL off season, a number of players have returned to the field sporting quick new hair cuts.

This list will investigate whether or not hair cuts impact player performance.

NOTE: A quick lid is a hair cut where both sides are shaved and the remaining head of hair is left alone.

TITANS: Gold Coast Titans forward Jai Arrow has helped the Titans to their first win in almost a year. (Picture: Chris Hyde)

1. Jai Arrow - Gold Coast Titans

Jai Arrow returns with a quick lid, the Titans win their first game in 364 days.

In 2018 Arrow played 21 games for the Titans, lost 13 and won eight with his SuperCoach average score 64.

In 2019 he played 17 games, lost 14 and won three with his SuperCoach average score 63.

Now in 2020, possibly due to his new hair, Arrow helped the Titans to their first win in almost a year and his SuperCoach average is currently sitting at 65.

PANTHERS: Viliame Kikau has crossed the try line three times in four games for the 2020 season. (Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

2. Viliame Kikau - Penrith Panthers

Currently sitting in third place on the NRL ladder, the Penrith Panthers have won three of their last four games, knocking off reigning premiers in round one.

Viliame Kikau has been sporting this quick lid since round 2 of the 2020 season and Penrith have gone on to win two and draw one.

Kikau has scored three tries this season, almost half way to his highest yearly total, is averaging 103.2 run metres and averaging 10 hit ups a game.

His SuperCoach statistics are the highest in his four year career, currently sitting at 65, seven higher then 2019.

KNIGHTS: Bradman Best is going from strength to strength, scoring a double against the Raiders in round three (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

3. Bradman Best - Newcastle Knights

At only 18 Bradman Best has proven himself as one of the competition's most damaging outside backs.

He made his debut in round 23 of the 2019 season in their 46-4 loss against the Tigers, before scoring his first NRL try in round 24.

Since returning in 2020, rocking a quick lid, he has scored four tries from two matches, had two try assists and is averaging 176.2 run metres a game.

The Knights are currently sitting second on the ladder, having won three of their last four games with one draw.

BRONCOS: Jake Turpin (left) has established himself as the dominant hooker for the Brisbane Broncos. (Picture: Dan Peled)

4. Jake Turpin - Brisbane Broncos

Turpin's 2020 SuperCoach stats have taken a significant rise, going from 35 in 2018, 36 in 2019 to 55 in 2020.

Sitting just outside the top eight, the Broncos have had a slow start to the 2020 season, however showed signs of promise against the Sea Eagles last night.

Turpin established himself as a smart hooker for the Broncos, appearing in 15 games in 2019, winning eight and losing six, scoring three tries.

In conclusion it appears quick lids have a positive impact on players' performance and overall team success.