Who is prison escapee Bodhi Johnson

POLICE are on the hunt for Bodhi James Barry Johnson who escaped from a low security Townsville prison farm on Monday night.

The Bowen man was serving six years behind bars for driving causing death after he pleaded guilty for his actions in Bowen District Court in 2016.

Johnson was a passenger along with another friend in a Holden Calais Commodore being driven by Joseph James Inch in June 2016 but had taken the wheel because he thought the driver was too slow.

When Johnson was in the driver's seat he sped up, reaching speeds of up to 180km/h despite being told to slow down and at times drove on the wrong side of the road.

He overtook a semi-trailer truck on Flemington Rd before losing control of the car, which spun and hit a power pole sideways on Lower Don Rd about 120km/h.

Mr Inch, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown about 5m from the car.

Johnson fled the scene.

Bodhi James Barry Johnson was remanded in custody after appearing in Bowen Magistrates Court after crashing a vehicle, leaving his 22-year-old passenger dead in Townsville Hospital.

Mr Inch, who was 22 at the time, was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition but died of a traumatic brain injury the following day.

The other passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

Johnson was arrested on June 20 after he failed to turn up at a police station.

During sentencing, Judge Stuart Durward said the actions of Johnson were reckless.

Before pleading guilty, Johnson applied for bail.

Johnson's solicitor, Cleo Rewald, argued he received death threats over social media.

Ms Rewald said Johnson fled the crash because he was young and panicked.

Officers from the Tactical Crime Squad are searching for Johnson, who was last seen about 8.50pm on Monday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Johnson had not been seen since.