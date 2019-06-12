Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
News

Who is listed to appear in court today

12th Jun 2019 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day people front the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates today.

Ashley Brian Fisher

buncourt buncrime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why efforts to save our turtles 'may not be enough'

    premium_icon Why efforts to save our turtles 'may not be enough'

    Environment A JAMES Cook University marine scientist has praised action taken between the Bundaberg Regional Council and the State Government to protect loggerhead turtles.

    Hey climbers, get your hands (and feet) off Uluru

    premium_icon Hey climbers, get your hands (and feet) off Uluru

    Opinion Five Minutes with Fielding back for another week

    Seven more Bundy businesses you may not have known about

    premium_icon Seven more Bundy businesses you may not have known about

    Business Locals making the most of the business world

    Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    premium_icon Bundy bank teller put cash from safe down his pants

    Crime Bundy banker with AFL dreams took $5200