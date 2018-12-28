Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
News

Who is Katie M and did she say yes?

28th Dec 2018 1:46 PM | Updated: 2:10 PM

KATIE M got a little extra cheer this Christmas when her love took to the skies to pop the big question.

A plane was seen earlier today flying over Yamanto flying a banner saying "Katie M will you marry me?".

QT deputy editor Andrew Korner and chief photographer Rob Williams spotted the grand proposal just after noon.

We're not sure who Katie M is, who proposed or what her answer was but we would love to know more.

If you can help us find the (hopefully) lucky in love couple email qt@qt.com.au.

 

 

Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
editors picks flying marriage proposal plane weddings
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Fowl shopping as birds hit the streets of Bundy

    Offbeat A PAIR of peafowl have been holding up traffic as they hit the shops in East Bundaberg this morning.

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Packages of white powder wash up on Bundaberg shores

    Crime Two separate one-kilogram packages have been found

    Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    premium_icon Shoot from the sky, but know the rules first

    News Know the rules when it comes to flying drones

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    Police ask for public's help with investigations

    News Officers want to speak to two men, woman

    Local Partners