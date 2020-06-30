Menu
Five million Aussies are set to receive a bonus $750 payment in the coming weeks. So who is eligible for the hand out?
Money

This is who is eligible for $750 payment

30th Jun 2020 8:33 PM

Millions of Australians are about to get a $750 payment in coming weeks as part of the federal government's coronavirus package to boost the economy.

The second Economic Support Payment (ESP) will hit the bank accounts of eligible government benefit recipients, including retirees and families, from July 15.

Age pensioners, Family Tax Benefit recipients and Commonwealth Seniors Health Card holders are also among those in line for the payment.

In news that will be a blow to the first round of recipients, those on Jobseeker, Austudy, ABSTUDY and Parenting Payment are not eligible, while those who get the $550 coronavirus Supplement are also bumped out.

The money, which is only available to residents living in Australia, will go straight into the accounts of people who are eligible, who should see the money before the end of July.

WHO WILL GET THE $750 PAYMENT

Those eligible for the July cash boost are people who receive one of the below payments as of July 10:

• Age Pension

• Bereavement Allowance

• Carer Allowance

• Carer Payment

• Commonwealth Seniors Health Card

• Disability Support Pension

• Double Orphan Pension

• Family Tax Benefit A

• Family Tax Benefit B

• Pensioner Concession Card

Originally published as Who is eligible for $750 payment?

