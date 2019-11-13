Who impressed this week in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup

Rhys Grills steams in form the Southern end for The Waves.

CRICKET: The batsmen struggled with the conditions as bowlers won the day in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

So did that reflect in the best players for the week? Here are the top five.

1. John Kosmidis (Hervey Bay)

Had the highest score for the round with 48 as Hervey Bay won.

In a lean year for the side it was their second highest total for the year by an individual.

2. Rhys Grills (The Waves)

Grills is now the leading wickettaker in the competition after taking 6/15 against Norths on Saturday.

He averages a wicket almost every two overs he bowls.

3. Matt Jackson

Took his best figures for the season with 4/26 against Past Highs on Saturday.

The teenager is turning into one of the top players of the competition.

4. Troy Beckton (Maryborough)

Took 4/36 as he helped Maryborough restrict Hervey Bay to less than 200.

Beckton has taken the most wickets for the club this season in just three games.

5. Paul Stanton (Hervey Bay)

Took 5/16 in the second best figures for the weekend to help Hervey Bay win.

He is the only Fraser Coast player to take five or more wickets in a match this season.