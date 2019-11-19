Menu
The Brothers Mitch Parsons dispatches the ball to the boundary.
Sport

Who impressed in the Cup

Shane Jones
19th Nov 2019 10:40 AM
CRICKET: The all-rounders cleaned up in round seven with two players’ impressive performances guiding their sides to wins.

Here are our top five performances of the week in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup.

1. Nathan van Eekeren

The Norths player smashed 64 runs with the bat before tormenting Hervey Bay with the ball, taking five wickets.

He is one of three players to be in the top 15 in the competition for wickets taken and runs scored.

2. Dale Steele

Made 54 off 30 deliveries before taking two wickets against The Waves.

Turned the contest on its head and was able to get his side on top, which led to the win.

3. Mitch Parsons

Made 79 against Maryborough for Brothers to guide the side to victory, its seventh of the season.

Parsons made more than half of the runs for the team in the contest.

He has now scored the most runs in the competition this season.

4. Arthur Richardson

Took four wickets for Past Highs to have the second best figures for the weekend.

Was one of the key players that helped the side to defeat The Waves.

5. Lennon Childs

Dale Steele got the accolades for building a strong total for Past Highs earlier in the story.

But he wouldn’t have got the chance if Childs didn’t set it up earlier.

He made 67 as Childs helped to build what would be a competitive and successful total.

It’s his second half century this season in the top grade.

