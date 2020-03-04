Who has been the best juniors so far this season in Bundy?

YMCAs Dylan Heycox watches the ball off the bat.

CRICKET: Every junior that plays cricket deserves praise for getting into the sport and giving it a red hot crack.

But some have excelled more than others this year in Bundaberg junior cricket.

Ahead of the finals, the NewsMail lists the top 15 that have done well in the four grades.

In no particular order.

1. Lewis Williams – Hervey Bay under-16

Made the most runs out of any junior with 533 but didn’t make a century.

Also took seven wickets.

2. Chas Copas – Maryborough under-16

Made the most centuries in the competition with two and also had the second most runs with 367 after just eight matches.

3. Dylan Heycox – YMCA under-16

Bundy’s best player in under-16 and the best all-rounder in the grade.

Heycox took 19 wickets, the most, and made 344 runs including 91 in one game.

YMCAs Dylan Heycox races the incoming ball.

4. Grady McKay – Maryborough under-16

Finished inside the top six in wickets and runs made in his grade.

He took 11 wickets and made 277 runs including two half centuries.

5. Lachlan Heycox – YMCA under-14

Made the most runs in under-14 with 487 including a record five 50s.

Also finished inside the top three in wickets with 19.

6. Hayden Szegfu – Brothers under-14

Took the most wickets in under-14 with 21, getting a wicket every three overs

Hayden Szegfu dives the ball for Brothers U14s.

7. Ryan Buckingham – Maryborough under-14

Took 19 wickets in the grade and had the best average and strike rate of those that took more than 10 wickets.

8. Sam Stuchbery – The Waves under-14

One of only three players to finish inside the top 10 in wickets and most runs.

Stuchbery took 18 wickets and made 262 runs with three half centuries.

Sam Stuchbery lets loose for The Waves.

9. Jimmy Gear – Norths under-12

Took the most wickets in under-12 stage two and also made the highest score in the competition with 80.

He made 329 runs during the season.

Jimmy Gear finished 66 not out for North Crusaders.

10. Lenny Henry – The Waves under-12

Made the most runs in under-12 stage two with 433 and made three 50s.

He also took 10 wickets.

The Waves Gold’s Lenny Henry plays the ball back down the pitch.

11. Ethan Hamel – Norths under-12

Took the most wickets in under-12, tied with Gear, with 15.

Also made almost 200 runs with the bat.

There is no holding back Ethan Hamel when he has the bat in hand for North Crusaders.

12. Atlas Felstead – YMCA under-12

Took 14 wickets in under-12 stage two to be one of the leading wicket takers in the grade.

13. Beau Donnison – Norths under-12

Made the most runs in under-12 stage one with 240 and made the highest score in the competition with 43.

Norths Maroons Beau Donnison shows Bradman like form with the bat.

14. Lily Green – Isis under-12

The junior took the most wickets in under-12 stage one with 12 and then finished third in the most runs with 159.

15. Brayden Jenner – Norths under-12

Made 140 runs with the bat in under-12 stage one and then took 10 wickets to be one of the best all-rounders.