Who features at the top in this week’s Power Rankings

CRICKET: The Rum City Foods Intra Cup provided two thrillers as one other side got back to winning ways down in Maryborough.

But how did that impact the power rankings for this week?

Here is the list:

1. Brothers (1st last week)

The side got a good scare this week against Hervey Bay but still won by two wickets.

Sometimes a win when you are not at your best is just as good as a big win.

The Waves at Salter Oval will be a cracking contest this week.

2. The Waves (4th last week)

The Waves win over Maryborough was the type of performance that led to three titles last season.

The side had multiple contributors with bat and ball and The Waves never allowed Maryborough to be in the hunt.

A win against Brothers this week would set them up nicely for finals.

3. Hervey Bay (3rd last week)

You don't get wins for coming close against opposition but Hervey Bay impressed against Brothers.

On another day the side should have won.

It will rue not making more runs from their batting position early and then not taking more wickets when Brothers were 4/28.

4. Norths (5th last week)

Got a very important win in the context of the season against Past Highs but would have liked to do it with more ease in the run chase.

Keeping a team under 100 is fantastic but the side still has issues in the middle order after struggling to make 98.

It will be interesting to see how the side changes that over the next few weeks.

5. Past Highs (2nd last week)

I wish I could have put them higher but three sides ahead of them won and Hervey Bay was more impressive in their loss to Brothers.

Past Highs didn't make enough runs but their bowling and fielding almost gave them a win.

It's clear the side is good enough to get wins against most teams.

The side just needs to execute better with bat and ball to deliver.

6. Maryborough (6th last week)

The side was outclassed by The Waves on the weekend and is still winless so far this season.

Will need a win this week otherwise finals become a tough task for the side as other teams pull away from them on the ladder in the competition.