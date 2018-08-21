The 35 who turned on Turnbull

ON paper, Malcolm Turnbull won today's whirlwind Liberal leadership ballot.

But the reality is, 35 members of the government have lost faith in his leadership and voted for Peter Dutton, who holds his own seat on a thin margin, to assume the top job.

Attention now turns to who in the prime minister's ranks he can no longer count on.

The bulk of that overwhelming dissent - more than one-third of the party room - originated in the ultra conservative branch, led no doubt by the man Mr Turnbull knifed, Tony Abbott.

It was a win, but also not a win. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has 35 disloyal MPs in his ranks. Picture: AAP

It's these figures who would have emboldened Mr Dutton to take a significant gamble, losing his cherished mega Home Affairs portfolio in the process.

Who else turned on Mr Turnbull? It's only speculation, but these are the likely culprits.

Party elder Kevin Andrews, hard-right figure Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz, ACT Senator Zed Seselja, Victorian powerbroker Michael Sukkar and conservative West Australian Christian Andrew Hastie likely voted against Mr Turnbull.

Tony Abbott is likely to have egged on the turmoil in recent days that led Peter Dutton to stand for the Liberal Party leadership. Picture Kym Smith

There is speculation in Canberra circles that Health Minister Greg Hunt voted for Peter Dutton. Picture: Sean Davey

There is speculation in Canberra circles that Health Minister Greg Hunt might have fallen in behind Mr Dutton.

Smart money is on Mr Dutton's second-in-charge, the Assistant Minister for Home Affairs Alex Hawke, supporting his boss.

And incredibly, there are also whispers today about Senator Mathias Cormann, the Minister for Finance. He did not walk into the party room meeting with Mr Turnbull.

A Canberra source said the best bet on Mr Dutton's strongest Queensland supporters are Bert Van Manen, Luke Howarth, Jane Prentice, Stuart Roberts and John McVeigh.

Even Trevor Evans, considered to be a polar opposite to Mr Dutton, is said to have voted for him. Mr Evans is his former chief of staff.

Other names who Canberra insiders believe could have been in Mr Dutton's camp include New South Wales MPs Craig Kelly and Jason Falinski, Queensland's Andrew Laming and Adelaide's Nicole Flint.

Michael Sukkar is one name believed to have backed Mr Dutton. Picture: Stuart Milligan

Kevin Andrews almost certainly voted for Mr Dutton. Picture Kym Smith

While Mr Turnbull has held onto his job, securing 48 votes to Mr Dutton's 35, the spill today shows how deeply divided the Liberal Party has become. And it's unlikely to repair itself anytime soon.

Professor Gregory Melleuish from Wollongong University said the era of former PM John Howard's "broad church" was over.

"Once he was gone, the Liberal Party seemed to erupt in conflict between liberals and conservatives," Professor Melleuish said. "More than a decade later, the conflict shows few signs of reaching a peaceful resolution."

There are whispers surrounding the loyalty of Senator Mathias Cormann. Picture: Kym Smith

Questions over who he can no longer trust will no doubt occupy the prime minister's thoughts.

He needs to appoint a new Minister for Home Affairs, and there may be a broader cabinet shuffle to weed out future dissenters.