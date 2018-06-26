Woman calls cops on girl selling water

The woman has been dubbed “Permit Patty” for calling the police on an eight-year-old girl. 'Permit Patty' video goes viral

A WHITE woman caught on camera calling the police on an eight-year-old black girl for selling water has been dubbed "Permit Patty", sending Twitter into meltdown.

The little girl was selling bottles of water in front her apartment building near the AT&T Park stadium in San Francisco when the woman decided to call the police.

In a video posted to Twitter, a mother states that the woman called the police on the little girl.

"An 8-year-old selling water in front of her apartment building where she's lived her whole life is NOT a reason to call the police," the woman captioned the video.

The video shows the mother confronting the woman while she's on the phone.

Realising she is being filmed, the woman ducks behind a retaining wall.

"You can hide all you want," the mother said. "The whole world gonna see you, boo."

So my little cousin was selling water and didn't have a permit so this lady decided to call the cops on an 8 year old. #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/SiL61pnAgl — Raj 🌹 (@_ethiopiangold) June 23, 2018

The woman on the phone then snaps back: "And illegally selling water without a permit?

"On my property," the girl's mother says.

"Its not your property," the woman responds.

The little girl's cousin tweeted footage of the incident, referring to the complaining woman as #PermitPatty.

Angry Twitter users slammed the woman for her petty actions.

Their anger intensified when the woman was revealed to be an entrepreneur named Alison Ettels, who sells cannabis-laced treats for animals "suffering anxiety issues", allegedly without a permit.

"Grown adults calling the police on eight-year-old black children for basically setting up a lemonade stand," tweeted prominent music producer DJ Pain.

"Only a devil would want to see an 8-year-old child in the criminal justice system."

Another user going the name J'Schalla tweeted: "This is America, where a grown San Francisco woman will call the cops on an 8-year old girl for selling water outside of her apartment building. #permitpatty"