Queensland Fire and Rescue crews responded to two triple zero calls reporting car fires overnight.
Queensland Fire and Rescue crews responded to two triple zero calls reporting car fires overnight.
Crime

White ute and sedan set on fire overnight

Ashley Pillhofer
by
16th Nov 2018 7:59 AM
FIRE crews worked into the early morning to extinguish two fires which were ignited when cars were set alight.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said fire fighters were made aware of the incidents after receiving a triple zero call to report each fire.

She said the first fire was on the corner of Production Drive and Maggiolo Drive in Paget.

"It was shortly after 1am," she said.

"The fire was well alight when we arrived. Crews had the fire out by 2.20am and then we left it with Police."

A spokesman from Queensland Police said there were no people in either vehicle.

He said one of the vehicles was a white ute parked on the road along Maggiolo Drive.

The second fire involved a sedan parked on a residential street in Quarry Street, North Mackay nearby the Mackay Christian College senior campus.

Police were unable to say if the two incidents were connected as investigations are still going.

