WHITE RIBBON DAY: Focus on domestic violence

MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt shared the importance of combating violence with students at Bundaberg South State School for White Ribbon Day.

Yesterday, the students were each given a ribbon to tie on a fence of the school to show their support.

"It was fantastic to be at Bundaberg South State School to talk to the students about the importance of working together as a community to combat violence against women and girls,” Mr Batt said.

Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Stephen Bennett had also made a stance on White Ribbon Day, vowing to stand up, speak out and act to prevent men's violence against women.

"Violence against women continues to plague Australia, Queensland and our region,” Mr Bennett said.

"One in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence perpetrated by someone known to them.”

"This week in particular I encourage everyone to do their part to raise awareness about the terrible realities of violence that far too many women are forced to live through.”

White Ribbon Day is Australia's national day for raising awareness of men's violence against women, and how to prevent it in communities.