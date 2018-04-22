White-hot Doon Villa cruise to third win in a week

WILL TO WIN: Doon Villa beat Bargara 4-2 at Villa Park, Maryborough, to maintain its strong run of form.

FOOTBALL: Doon Villa has reaffirmed its place as the Wide Bay Premier League's dark horses this past week.

The Magpies overcame a sodden Villa Park and a determined Bargara outfit in Saturday's come-from-behind 4-2 win, but is the manner in which the team has tackled the challenges of the past eight days that makes Joel Nielsen the happiest coach in the league.

The Maryborough club has scored 11 goals, and conceded just three, in the past three games. Two of those, both FFA Cup fixtures, were against teams expected to wipe the floor with the Magpies.

But Doon Villa, showing the strength of years past and glimpses of top-quality football that made them one of the most dangerous sides in the league, overcame each one.

They smashed The Waves 4-1 in the FFA Cup on April 14, then three days later shut out the club considered arguably the best in this region, Brothers Aston Villa, 3-0 to set up a date with Wide Bay Buccaneers.

It is the date with the Buccaneers, the Football Queensland Premier League newcomers who represent Wide Bay in the state's second tier, that has everyone talking.

"Everyone is excited about the Buccaneers but we have to get the (WBPL) points to progress and score that home final at the end of the year,” Nielsen said. "We have to keep winning games, and we've got a lot of home games to start the season so we spoke about getting that fortress mentality.”

It's worked.

Four wins in five game with a 3-1 regular season loss to the Brothers Aston Villa the only blemish, and the Magpies are entrenched in the top four in the early stages of the WBPL.

For Nielsen, the most satisfying aspect of the past nine days isn't so much the three strikes in the win column, it is the way they have done it.

The will to win every game, an unmeasurable quantity in so many sports, and the difference between Doon Villa and Bargara on Saturday night.

"It's the old cliche but we wanted it a lot more than they did,” Nielsen said.

"We created a lot more chances and we took them.”

Doon Villa host Wide Bay from 7pm on Tuesday.