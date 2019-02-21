White China wins hearts with top restaurant victory

RUNNER UP: White China's Mary and Peter Ho celebrate the WotIf peoples choice 2019 Uniquely Aussie Awards for Best Regional Chinese Restaurant.

BUNDY has it's fair share of Chinese restaurants, but there's one that won the hearts of Australians more than the rest.

White China has taken out first runner up in Wotif's people's choice awards for best regional Chinese restaurant in 2019.

Restaurant manager Peter Ho said he was surprised by the award, but understood why people loved it.

"We look after the customer and the whole family,” Mr Ho said about the restaurant.

"We were very surprised, we told the whole kitchen, but we didn't actually know what prize we got.”

Mr Ho and his wife have been running White China for eight years and are no strangers to an accolade or two. "We have won awards in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014,” Mr Ho said.

"We have good service and good food, it's all fresh and local produce, seafood is caught local and we have the live produce for our customers to choose from.

"There's not many restaurants in the middle of Queensland that have (live produce) and the people like that.”

Mr Ho said their most popular dishes were honey chicken, rainbow steak and mongolian lamb, and had great feedback from travellers who took the good word back to their home states.

Gin Gin's Matilda Road House also got a mention, coming in as fifth runner up for the best roadside pit stop in the country.