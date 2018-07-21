WHISPERS: House with no glassware to spare

SUPER SMALL: When the groceries arrive but they're not quite what you were expecting. One Whispers Operative had to laugh at this promotion from Coles where the toys come with every $30 you spend.

CITY housemates known for their unhealthy adoration of beer have rediscovered why it's ale that fills the house bar, not hard spirits.

Celebrating a recent birthday around a fire, said housemates had gone to a bit of effort for the shindig, including Jello Shots, chilling a bottle of Moet and Googling cocktail recipes to make some room in the bar.

Discovering martinis need gin, of which there are multiple litres in the house, and with the required vermouth, the housemates decided to try their hand at the classic drop, olives and all.

It was a fancy change for the beer-swillers but when it came time to pour, and in a house with a total lack of drinking cups, the only options were kooky coffee cups.

Whispers understands party guests are now mounting a campaign to change the martini glass to a mug-ini glass after its success.

Parking fail

FIVE blokes attending a mate's funeral found it hard to find a car park at the Garden of Remembrance crematorium so many mourners had shown up.

Driver eventually spotted a vacant park and started to drive in, only for the front seat passenger to point out that the park must be reserved as there was a sign with two names.

Turned out, the names were on a plaque commemorating a couple who had their funeral there in the past, and the boys unnecessarily missed out on a prime spot.

Timely arrival

TWO Toowoomba men flying north this weekend noticed a discrepancy in their respective flight bookings. Both are on the same flight but had booked at different times.

The first bloke's ticket had estimated flying time between Toowoomba and Townsville as one hour 55 minutes while the second guy had one hour 45 minutes.

"Oh well," first guy said, "seeing as you get in 10 minutes before me do you mind picking up my bag from the carousel?"

Local links

YOU know you're a local when you know the local cab company operators by name who, in turn, know pick-up addresses by rote.

Chap ordered a taxi to go from one regular haunt to another, not wanting to walk in the cold.

Much to the amusement of his mates, he called the operator by name and told her his pick-up location was the second on the list she rattled off.

Doggone it

IT WAS a normal Sunday evening in this particular South Toowoomba household, with the exception that the couple in question were looking after their family's dog.

According to reviews from the parents, it was a well-behaved canine - a little, white fluffball with big brown eyes and stumpy legs.

The doors were closed as it was cold outside, and everyone was on the couch watching a prime time cooking show on the tele.

As one of the contestants whipped up something delicious, the little fluffball - as if inspired - quietly jumped off the couch, plopped herself in front of the TV, fixed her big eyes on her audience sitting in the loungeroom.

By the time the couple realised what was happening, it was too late.

"Dessert" had been served.